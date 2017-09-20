Annual ArtPrize competition kicks off in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An international art competition in western Michigan is kicking off its ninth year.

ArtPrize Nine starts Wednesday in Grand Rapids and runs through Oct. 8. In all, $500,000 in cash prizes will be awarded – including $200,000 for the public favorite and $200,000 for a winner picked by an expert jury. The voting structure has been updated this year.

The first round narrows entries down to 20 chosen by the public and 20 by the jury. The second round’s rules will change, removing the distinction between the public and jury choices. Twenty from each group will compete with each other in one pool rather than two.

The work of more than 1,300 artists will be displayed at more than 170 venues. The winners will be announced Oct. 6.