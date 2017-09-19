Stockbridge teacher faces charges of having sex with student

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – A former substitute teacher from Stockbridge is getting a lesson in the law after prosecutors say she had sex with one of her students.

Allyson Moran, 26, was charged in Ingham County this morning, after being brought-in from Illinois.

The teacher faces four criminal sexual conduct charges.

Three of those are felonies.

She is charged with incidents that prosecutors say happened this past April.

Moran has no criminal past and, if she posts 10 percent of her $7,500 bond, she will be allowed to return to her Illinois home until her next court date.

She has also been ordered to have no contact with the student involved.