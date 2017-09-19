Statewide petition drive underway to ensure paid sick time to Michigan workers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Everyone gets sick, but not everyone has the luxury of paid time off.

That’s why the Michigan Time to Care Campaign is working to show support of a new proposal to put earned paid sick time on the 2018 ballot.

The idea is, for every 30 hours someone works, they would earn an hour of paid sick time.

Danielle Atkinson, co-chair of the Michigan Time to Care Commission, said it is an initiative that has been a long time coming.

“I think it’s really important that our coalition and our spokespeople represent the issue, and we know that everybody gets sick but unfortunately not everybody has time to get well, that includes moms business owners…all the people that are represented today and believe in this issue.” Atkinson said.

Julia Cuneo, an education worker from Detroit was at Tuesday’s kick-off event in Lansing. She said it’s an issue that affects everyone, including herself.

“I’ve done things like gone into work sick, I’ve done things like have to miss bill payments because I couldn’t go into work,” Cuneo said. “Even if it’s not impacting you today, it is going to impact you down the line, whether it means your coworker coming in sick, or your child needing to be home from school, there is some way in which getting sick impacts you.”

However, not everyone is in favor of mandating paid sick leave from employers.

The Michigan Chamber of Commerce issued a statement in response to a similar measure, proposed by lawmakers earlier in 2017.

Here is the full statement from the Michigan Chamber:

“The Michigan Chamber opposes a one-size-fits all paid leave mandate. This proposal would have a significant impact on Michigan employers’ payroll costs and hiring decisions and would be felt most by workers, who will have to cover the work load for absent employees. It could also have an adverse impact on employers’ ability to offer the voluntary benefits that workers need and want, such as retirement, health insurance and other fringe benefits.

Industries such as tourism, hospitality and retail will be impacted the hardest by this proposal because they rely heavily on part-time employment. It is unfortunate that this bill does not provide for an arrangement that will accommodate their needs.”