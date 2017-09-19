Skubick: Petition drive to raise minimum wage set to take off

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Another petition is being launched to boost the minimum wage and there are questions on what this would mean for your pocketbook.

Michigan’s current minimum wage is $8.90 an hour. Next year it goes to $9.25.

But if the citizens gathered in a Capitol meeting room are successful with their petition drive and if the voters in 2018 say yes, the wage would go to $10.00 and then $12.00 by 2022.

The State Election Committee gave the green light to the drive and now organizers need grassroots volunteers to collect the names with financial help from labor.

Business, on the other hand, has traditionally bucked any increases complaining that it has to raises prices to cover the higher minimum wage, so it’s a wash for everyone.

Alicia Renee Farris is not having that. “CEOs are supposed to say that, in terms of profits. These are scare tactics that lobbyists are using to frighten people from working and striving to get the fair wage that they need.

Nasheena Bland argues a higher wage will fight sexual harassment in restaurants.

“I had to wear fish net, booty shorts and short skirts. A 41 year old should not have to dress inappropriately to put food on the table.”

When confronted with petition drives like this in the past, the Republican-dominated legislature has raised the wage for fear that if it was on the ballot more Democrats would show up to vote.

Could that happen again?

“We’ll see what they do here,” says petition drive lawyer Mark Brewer. “We hope they do the right thing.”

The drive begins in two weeks or so.