Police: Children responsible for robbing gas station clerk in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s a gas station robbery that resulted in a clerk getting assaulted and his wallet taken by the suspects.

And now the Jackson Police Department says those brazen suspects are children.

Officers say they’re boys aged 12, 13, and 16 years old.

6 News talked with police about this shocking crime and has what’s next for the kids.

Police say it all started Friday around 2 a.m. when a 12-year-old boy entered an Admiral gas station on Prospect Street.

“He indicated to the clerk that one of his friends was hurt,” said Chief Elmer Hitt.

The clerk went outside and saw a teen lying in the parking lot.

But it turns out that the clerk was the only real victim.

“As he was making contact with them, he was struck from behind,” Hitt said.

Police say it was all a ploy to rob the clerk of his wallet.

“All three of them took off running,” Hitt said.

The suspects evaded capture until Monday, when surveillance photos from the gas station helped to identify them.

“A 16-year-old, a 13-year-old, and a 12-year-old are believed to be responsible for the incident,” Hitt said.

Hitt says so far the children have not been arrested.

What happens next depends on how the prosecutor’s office proceeds after getting reports from police.

“It does get reviewed, and the petition would be authorized. And then I believe the next step would be notification of the parents of a court date where they would have to bring in their child,” Hitt said.

Even though they are juveniles, Hitt says what they did is not child’s play.

“It is a felony. It’s unarmed robbery. That’s what we will be requesting for charges,” Hitt said.

When asked to comment Tuesday about the incident, gas station management didn’t want to comment.

Police say the clerk only received minor injuries in his attempt to help who he thought were innocent kids.

“Parents do need to be accountable for where their kids are at, and who their kids are with,” Hitt said.