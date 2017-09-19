HOTEL Act looks at barring taxpayer-funded travel at properties owned by President, Executive Branch officials

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senators Gary Peters (MI), Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Federal Spending Oversight & Emergency Management, Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Tom Udall (D-NM) introduced Heightened Oversight of Travel, Eating, and Lodging (HOTEL) Act to prohibit executive branch employee travel expenses paid by tax dollars from being spent at properties owned by the President, Vice President, cabinet secretaries or their family members.

The legislation aims to prevent potential conflicts of interest or abuse of tax dollars by barring federal agencies from approving travel expenditures to businesses that executive branch top officials have a financial interest in. According to a September 15th Washington Post report, taxpayers paid more than $1,000 for an executive branch employee’s two-night stay at the Mar-a-Lago resort owned by President Donald Trump while the employee was traveling on official government business.

The HOTEL Act prohibits the use of taxpayer funds for paying executive branch employees’ per diem allowance or travel reimbursements for lodging or dining services at any properties owned by the President, Vice President, or the head of the employee’s federal agency. The legislation exempts expenditures that fall under the protective missions of the United States Secret Service and other agencies, but will provide heightened oversight of these expenses by requiring any such expenditures to be reported to the Office of Government Ethics.

As Ranking Member of the Federal Spending Oversight and Emergency Management Subcommittee, Senator Peters is focused on fighting waste, fraud and abuse to ensure federal tax dollars are used effectively and efficiently.

In January 2017, Senator Warren introduced the Presidential Conflicts of Interest Act, which would require the President, Vice President, and their spouses and minor children to place their financial assets into a blind trust, protecting against conflicts of interest.

Senator Udall has also introduced the Making Access Records Available to Lead American Government Openness (MAR-A-LAGO) Act to require publication of visitor logs to the White House or any other location where President Trump regularly conducts official business, including various Trump Organization properties frequented by the president.