Multi-million dollar EL redevelopment project moves forward despite setback

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – The East Lansing City Council had to take another step Tuesday night, to keep things moving on a multi-million dollar redevelopment project.

The Park District Project, formerly known as the City Center Project, has already taken more than 10 years to get to the point where demolition can begin.

It’s a $132 million project to redevelop parts of Grand River and Abbot in downtown in East Lansing, to create a new apartment complex, parking and retail space.

The new developer of the project says he needs to be awarded a multi-million dollar business tax credit to move forward. But the former developer says he deserves the tax credit.

Tuesday night, the city council changed the project language, based on a recommendation from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

East Lansing Mayor Mark Meadows said the updated language will make it easier for those tax credits to transfer.

“Apparently there’s an attorney general opinion that’s been issued to the Michigan Strategic

Fund that indicates that the old plan, the old tax credit, that was awarded to the prior developer and owner of this property who no longer owns the property and doesn’t have any interest in the property, that that has to be transferred and this is the best way to do that,” Meadows said.

However, Meadows wanted to assure the public, that no matter what happens, demolition is set to begin on that corner of downtown East Lansing in the beginning of October.