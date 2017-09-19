“Molly” Pet Of The Day September 19

Meet ‘Molly”, our Pet Of The Day today. Molly is a 6-year-old English bulldog and Boxer mix. She is the sweetest little girl who is always happy to see her people. Molly is very calm and knows her basic commands. She has a beautiful brindle coat. Molly has been spayed, is current on her medications and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Molly by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.

