Michigan adopts 5-year plan for managing state park system

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – There is a new five-year strategy for managing Michigan’s parks and recreation system.

The Department of Natural Resources says the plan was developed through discussions with other state agencies and groups representing various public interests.

The DNR manages 103 state parks and recreation areas that together occupy more than 300,000 acres. The parks and recreation division also oversees the state’s boating program, the state motorized and non-motorized trails system and 138 state forest campgrounds.

Division chief Ron Olson says the plan will be a compass that guides the division in acquiring, protecting and preserving natural and cultural resources while providing access for recreation and education.

ONLINE: Read the plan