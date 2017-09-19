Florida hurricane rescue dogs arrive in Michigan kennel

(WLNS) – Michigan is still taking in dogs rescued from Florida, following Hurricane Irma.

18 dogs were recently flow into VanBuren County which is just west of Kalamazoo.

They were on a private jet and traveled for free.

Animal control officials say Florida shelters needed to free up space for other homeless pets separated from their owners.

“Everything we brought in created a domino effect, where we brought these and saved them, it made space for the ones that are coming in, so for every dog that came here there was another one that was saved,” explained Kasey Murphy, kennel director.

Officials say the dogs are in good condition and available for adoption.