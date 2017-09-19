Flint is poorest city in America

Flint, Michigan tops the list in two unfortunate poverty departments.

Numbers recently released by the U.S. census bureau show 45% of residents and 58% of children in Flint are living in poverty. These percentages not only places Flint as the poorest city in Michigan, but nationwide as well when comparing every American city with at least a 65,000 person population.

When looking at national poverty stats a total of four Michigan cities rank in the top 20. Flint is # 1, Detroit is #4, Kalamazoo is #18, and Dearborn is #20.

Peter Ruark with the Michigan League for Public Policy says even though poverty is decreasing statewide, more needs to be done.

“Michigan needs to first figure out how to bring jobs back to the state or grow new jobs, but also number two, make sure that the people who are suffering the most are prepared for those new jobs. We need to Invest more into adult education and making college tuition cheaper.”

Also according to the report released by the U.S. census bureau — Michigan’s median household income was $52,492 in 2016, up 2.8% from the year before.

When looking at the top 20 Michigan counties in terms of population — the top earning county in 2016 was Livingston with a median household income of $78,038.

Clinton County was third with a median household income of $65,730.

Eaton County came in 12th with a median household income of $56,211.

Ingham County ranks 20th with a median household income of $49,139.