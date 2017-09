LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – In an effort to discourage the use of opioids state attorney general Bill Schuette has teamed up with 34 other attorneys general from around the country.

They sent a joint letter Monday asking the insurance industry to push doctors to treat pain with something other than opioid painkillers like physical therapy and massage.

The letter says right now doctors are encouraged to prescribe opioids and that it’s unacceptable.

So far, the insurance group has not responded.