ALICE Report: 40% of Michigan households can’t afford cost-of-living expenses

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After working 40 hours or more on the job the big reward is pay day!

Once that check is cashed, are you still asset limited and income constrained although you’re employed?

If so, then you just crossed the ALICE threshold.

According to the latest Michigan Association of United Way’s ALICE Report, 40% of homes struggle to cover costs for basic needs.

In perspective, that means roughly 1.5 million Michigan households can’t afford housing, child care, food, health care and transportation.

“The cost of living in Michigan has increased,” says Teresa Kmetz, CEO/President of Capital Area United Way.

“It’s increased by 18% where nationally it’s only increased by 14%.”

The Capital Area United Way says the problem starts with wages.

The report states 62% of jobs in the state pay $20 or less an hour.

Of that , 2/3 pay under $15.

“AICE households regularly have to make decisions between whether to pay for prescriptions and health care or child care and transportation,” says Kmetz.

Capital Area United Way works with non-profit organizations to help families in Eaton, Ingham and Clinton counties.

They connect the community with food pantries, child care and sustainable housing.

