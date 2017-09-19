6 Spartans, Wolverines OK in Mexico

Three Spartans and three Wolverines are safe in Mexico after an earthquake rocked the country Tuesday afternoon. 

The quake, with a magnitude of 7.1, was centered just 76 miles from Mexico City and caused widespread damage. It has killed more than 100 people, and the number is expected to rise. 

University of Michigan spokesman Rick Fitzgerald says the three Michigan students in Mexico have checked in with the school. 

MIchigan State University spokesman Jason Cody says the three Spartans in Mexico were not near the quake zone and are unharmed. They are described as employees, not MSU students. 

Stay tuned to 6 News and CBS News for continuing coverage of the quake and its aftermath. 

