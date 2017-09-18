Voter registration drive launches at LCC

By Published:
(WOOD file)

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing Community College is teaming up with the Lansing City Clerk’s office today to get you ready for the November 7th election.

They’re hosting a voter registration drive.

It goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Tuesday and Wednesday at LCC’s downtown campus.

Lansing clerk Chris Swope will be there at the orange registration tent which will be outside of the Arts and Sciences building.

You’re encouraged to ask any questions and also inquire about absentee voting, as well.

The voter registration drive at LCC will continue through Wednesday.

