Vitamin World to close Lansing Mall store, 3 others in Michigan

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Vitamin World store in the Lansing Mall is on the list of stores the chain is closing nationwide.

Last week the the health supply store filed for chapter 11 protection, seeking to close underperforming stores.

According to the chain’s bankruptcy filing it sells “products across all major vitamins, minerals, herbs and supplements and sports nutrition categories”.

Besides the store in the Lansing Mall there will be three other Vitamin World stores closing in Michigan.

The other sites in Michigan include the Grand Traverse Mall in Traverse City, Courtland Center in Burton and Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids.

Vitamin World is based in Holbrook, New York and operates 334 stores in shopping centers across the U.S. It employs 1,478.

The chain went through a previous round of 45 stores closings in 2016.