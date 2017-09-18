Two people remain in critical condition after weekend shooting

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A weekend shooting has injured three people, two critically.

It happened early Sunday morning, at a home on the 800 block of Baker Street.

Since this morning, we’ve learned two people are in critical condition and the other is expected to survive.

The victims are all from Lansing and range in age from 22 to 45.

According to police a party at the house turned violent.

They also say none of the people at the party were very forthcoming with information about what happened.

Police are still searching for who’s responsible.

