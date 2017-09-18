“Tweeks” Pet Of The Day September 18

Meet “Tweeks”, our Pet Of The Day today. 4-year-old Tweeks is a larger gal who is out going, friendly and affectionate. She’s a bit of a chunk and a diet might be in order for her. Tweeks has lived with other cats in the past and is friendly with everyone she meets. She’s spayed, tested, vaccinated and uses the litterbox like a champ. The only thing she is missing in life is YOU…. and one eye, but the other one works great! She got a VERY bad eye infection and almost lost both of her eyes! Her adoption fee is $50. You can learn more about Tweeks by contacting the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440.

