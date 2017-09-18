Trump tweets endorsement of Schuette for Michigan governor

By Published:

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has endorsed Attorney General Bill Schuette for governor of Michigan.

Trump says in a tweet Saturday that Schuette, who launched a bid for governor on Tuesday, would be fantastic. The president also says: “I am bringing back your jobs and Bill will help.”

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Schuette has promised to be a “jobs governor” who would cut income taxes and high auto insurance premiums. He is best known for his investigation of lead-contaminated drinking water in Flint. His probe led to criminal charges against 15 current and former government officials.

Schuette is the best-known candidate in the Republican primary to succeed GOP Gov. Rick Snyder, who is term limited. Several Democrats are also running for governor in 2018.

Trump’s tweet misspelled Schuette’s last name, calling him “Shuette.”

