LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A Michigan board will meet today to consider a request from LGBTQ rights groups that say under the state’s 1976 civil rights law it’s already unlawful to discriminate against LGBTQ people in employment, housing and public accommodations.

The Michigan Civil Rights Commission will sit down to consider that this afternoon at 4 p.m. at the Lansing Center.

That group has spent the past two months gathering feedback from the public.

Everyone is welcome to attend today’s meeting.