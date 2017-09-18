Skubick: President Trump endorses Bill Schuette

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Republican candidate for governor Bill Schuette over the weekend picked up the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

Last Thursday, Schuette knew that an endorsement from Donald Trump was in the works and on the way home from a small party on Saturday night, he got word of this.

The president called Mr. Schuette a “fantastic” candidate who would help the president create jobs.

Note that the Schuette name was misspelled.

The ground work for the endorsement was laid last February when in the Oval Office, the president told Mr. Schuette let me know what I can do to help you.

Mr. Trump was aware at the time that lt. governor Brian Calley, who might run for governor, had pulled back his Trump endorsement while Bill Schuette stayed with the governor.

Mr. Schuette thinks that loyalty paid off in the endorsement.

“I didn’t desert the party back a year ago,” said the candidate. “I didn’t abandon the party. No, I ride for the Republican brand and everybody knows that.”

But in a June 2016 newspaper article, Mr. Schuette was critical of the president campaign rhetoric concerning women, minorities, Hispanic, and the disabled.

At the time Schutte said “that’s not Bill Schuette. That’s now how I think. It’s not how I was raised, those are deplorable to me.”

Asked if that criticism amounted to standing by the president, Mr. Schuette says “those were quotes from June 2016. Period. I worked hard and did not jump ship or desert the party. I made sure we beat Hillary Clinton.”

In a Republican primary a Trump endorsement is a plus but in a general election how does it play with other non-Republican voters?

The Democratic Governors Association concludes Mr. Schuette is “carrying the water for the President’s deeply unpopular agenda. He gets all the negative baggage…”