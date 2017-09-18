Properly used child car seats prove value in Kalamazoo crash

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There is an important reminder from police who stress the importance of making sure your child’s car seat is properly installed.

According to our media partners at MLive four children involved in a three-car crash in Kalamazoo are all okay today because police say they were all properly restrained.

So here are some reminders when it comes to child-seat safety.

First, experts say children should stay in a booster seat until they’re at least 4-foot 9, which could make them anywhere from 8 to 12 years old.

Also, the best seat for your child is one that fits your child’s size, has been correctly installed, fits well in your vehicle and is used properly every time you drive.

And don’t use a car seat that has previously been in a moderate or severe crash.