No change made following hours of public comment on LGBTQ protections

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After hours of heated public comment about adding legal protections for the LGBTQ community, the state has decided not to take action.

More than 100 people turned out to the Lansing Center Monday for the Michigan Civil Rights Commission meeting.

Some of those people were there to urge the commission to take action against LGBTQ discrimination, while others came to urge them not to.

People argued over whether the commission should revise Michigan’s anti-discrimination law to include “sexual orientation” and “gender identity.”

Nathan Triplett, of Equality Michigan, the group that spearheaded the effort, said the goal was to give LGBTQ people more protections under the law.

“A number of federal courts and federal agencies have already reached that conclusion,” Triplett said. “But here in Michigan we don’t know the answer to the question: are these folks covered under our prohibition of sex discrimination.”

Those in support of the effort, like Nicole Ellefson, the mother of a transgender teenager, hopes the change would help stop some of the discrimination against the LGBTQ community.

“Specifically transgender people face a ton of discrimination and violence and just outright hatred from people in the community,” Ellefson said.

Even opponents of the change didn’t deny there’s discrimination. But, they argue it’s not up to the state to solve the issue.

“There’s people in there talking about getting their houses egged and things of that nature, that’s not right. but that’s not a government issue, that’s a people issue that’s a societal issue,” said Mark Petzold, president of the River City Patriots Tea Party.

In the end, neither side got a definite answer, because Attorney General Bill Schuette told the commission they could not make that change.

So, those who were looking forward to the change, were left expecting the worst, but hoping for the best.

“I really sincerely hope that anybody who came here in opposition today can reach out to somebody that has a different belief as them, and talk to them and if you haven’t met a transgender person then open up your heart and go and meet them. They’re no different from you and me,” Ellefson said.