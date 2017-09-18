Mon charged after 6-month-old son dies in bed with her

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) – A Detroit-area woman whose son died after she placed him in bed with her has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The 6-month-old boy died in December. The Wayne County prosecutor’s office announced charges Monday against Leslie Neuman of Livonia.

Prosecutors said more details would emerge at an Oct. 5 court hearing. Livonia police Capt. Robert Nenciarini tells The Detroit News that Neuman’s son was wedged between the bed and the wall.

A message seeking comment was left for her attorney. Bond was set at $10,000.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy has filed charges in other cases of unsafe sleep practices. She says they can be just as risky as a weapon.

