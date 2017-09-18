Michigan Lottery players turn 0-0-0-0 into $5M

By Published:

LANSING, Mich., (WLNS) – It’s not exactly money for nothing but it’s close.

More than 1,000 lucky Michigan Lottery players turned zero into $5 million in prize money when Sunday night’s winning Daily 4 numbers were 0-0-0-0.

A total of 1,079 players won $5,000 apiece for matching the winning Daily 4 numbers – 0-0-0-0 – straight in Sunday evening’s drawing.

It was the first time 0-0-0-0 has been drawn in the Daily 4 game, which began on Oct. 5, 1981.

The number of winners and prizes for the drawing dwarfed typical Daily 4 numbers.

Over the last year, the average number of winners for a Daily 4 drawing is about 700.

The total average prize amount for a Daily 4 drawing is about $267,500.

