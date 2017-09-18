Jackson Police asking for help finding missing woman

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – The Jackson Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing person.

Margarita, or Maggie, Pulgar, 40, has not been seen by her family since September 6.

Her family tells Jackson Police that it is uncommon to not have contact with her over that long a period.

They are also concerned as she has health issues that require medication.

Police say the woman is in a relationship with a man believed to be Scott Wilson, seen in the photo above, who lives in Canada.

Investigators are currently working on positively identifying Wilson and are requesting any information that may assist with this.

Anyone who knows of the woman’s whereabouts or who has had any recent contact with her is asked to contact Detective Brett Stiles of the Jackson Police Department at (517) 768-8722 or (517) 206-1119.