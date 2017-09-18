Former state representative Rocky Raczkowski enters 11th District congressional race

(WLNS) – Former state Rep. Rocky Raczkowski has announced he’s a candidate to seek Congressman Dave Trott’s seat in the 11th District.

Raczkowski, a businessman and former U.S. Army officer and Combat Veteran, served in the state legislature from 1997 to 2003, and ran a close race against then-U.S. Rep. Gary Peters for his Congressional seat in 2010.

According to our media partners at MLive, Raczkowski said: “The younger version of me would have sent some post/email full of political platitudes and statements which would leave everyone guessing about my intentions. With age comes wisdom, and I wanted you to know where I stand.”

“I’m running, and, we’re going to win. Period,” he said.

The 11th Congressional District is located northwest of Detroit and includes portions of Wayne and Oakland counties.

