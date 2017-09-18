Former state representative Rocky Raczkowski enters 11th District congressional race

Republican Congressional candidate for the 9th District, Rocky Raczkowski addresses the Troy Kiwanis Club meeting in Troy, Mich., Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2010. Raczkowski said that if elected, he would work to repeal national health care legislation passed earlier this year and painted himself as "a patriot, not a politician." "I'm running as a Republican, yes. But I don't take a Republican view or a Democratic view," he said. "I take a patriot's view." (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

(WLNS) – Former state Rep. Rocky Raczkowski has announced he’s a candidate to seek Congressman Dave Trott’s seat in the 11th District.

Raczkowski, a businessman and former U.S. Army officer and Combat Veteran, served in the state legislature from 1997 to 2003, and ran a close race against then-U.S. Rep. Gary Peters for his Congressional seat in 2010.

According to our media partners at MLive, Raczkowski said: “The younger version of me would have sent some post/email full of political platitudes and statements which would leave everyone guessing about my intentions. With age comes wisdom, and I wanted you to know where I stand.”

“I’m running, and, we’re going to win. Period,” he said.

The 11th Congressional District is located northwest of Detroit and includes portions of Wayne and Oakland counties.

