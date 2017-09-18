Epstein swaps U.S. Senate for U.S. House run

TROY, Mich (WLNS) – Lena Epstein had been seeking the Republican nomination to run for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

That has now changed.

Now she is shifting gears and is a candidate for the Republican nomination to run for the U.S. House in the 11th District.

That seat is currently held by Republican Congressman Dave Trott who has said he will not seek re-election.

Epstein said she is encouraged by the strong support shown for her bid for the Senate nomination.

She has filed financial reports showing her Senate campaign has raised $456,246 in cash.

That money can be transferred to her U.S. House campaign.

Epstein is an oil industry executive and was the co-chair for the Donald J. Trump for President campaign.