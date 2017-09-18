Bay and Jackson county players split $514,536 from Fantasy 5 Jackpot

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Two lucky Michigan Lottery players – one from Bay County and one from Jackson County – wasted no time claiming their share of a $514,536 Fantasy 5 jackpot.

The lucky players, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the numbers drawn Saturday night to win their big prizes: 01-06-13-25-32.

The Bay County player bought his winning ticket at Ken’s Village Market, located at 6433 Barbara Avenue in Indian River. The Jackson county player bought his winning ticket at Amanati’s Take Out, located at 262 North Cooper in Jackson.

Both players visited Lottery headquarters Monday morning to claim their prizes. Each player received half of the jackpot: $257,268.

Each Fantasy 5 play is only $1. For an additional $1 per play, EZmatch may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a chance to win up to $500 instantly.