AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices fall 15 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 15 cents per gallon in the past week as the effects of hurricanes on fuel supplies ease.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.54 per gallon. That’s about 44 cents more than at the same point last year.

Gas prices had earlier climbed during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and as Hurricane Irma hit.

Michigan’s lowest average price was about $2.49 per gallon in the Saginaw, Bay City and Midland areas. The highest was about $2.66 per gallon in the Marquette area.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

