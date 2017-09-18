5-year-old boy drives jet ski onto beach, injuring woman

Published:

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) – Authorities say 5-year-old boy started a jet ski along a Lake Michigan beach in northwestern Indiana, which ran onto shore and badly hurt a woman.

Indiana Conservation Officers say the boy’s father was helping another jet ski operator with mechanical troubles Saturday afternoon at Michigan City Beach when the boy climbed on the jet ski and pushed the ignition button. The boy became scared and turned the throttle as he grabbed onto the handle bars.

Officials say the jet ski ran onto the beach and hit a 60-year-old Mishawka, Indiana, woman as she sat in a lawn chair about 30 feet from the water’s edge. The woman suffered a serious foot injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

