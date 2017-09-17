The battle over Ormond Park continues in court Monday morning

A four month long controversy over whether to pave a road through a Lansing park heads back to court Monday morning.

Lansing officials are expected to appear in court Monday morning to make their case on why they want to put a road through Ormond Park.

The plan to do that has been met with a lot of push back from the city residents who say they aren’t on board with tearing down green space for kids to play.

Right now, construction is at a halt until a judge makes a final ruling.

As a battle between neighborhoods and the city of Lansing continues in court, Ormond Park sits empty.

No swing set, rock wall, or kids to play ball.

But the four month debate over putting a road through the park will continue tomorrow as an Ingham County Judge hears more testimony from the city.

“Tomorrow he’s going to hear the rest of the city’s evidence and he’s going to make a decision on whether our case isn’t good enough, the Friends of Ormond Park’s case is not good enough, and therefore our motion for a restraining order should be rejected or whether it should be in place and then we would take the next step which is to look for a permanent restraining order,” says Friends of Ormond Park member, Peter Wood.

A judge granted Wood’s restraining order back in July to halt construction on a new entrance to Lansing’s Goresbeck Golf Course.

“I love it that kids have this little protected play space with no roads going through that the neighborhood kids over here can enjoy and i’d like to preserve it for them,” says Wood.

However, protecting a place for kids to play isn’t the only issue.

Wood says, paving an entrance way through Ormond Park will also affect the environment.

“Our case is contingent on protecting what we think is a precious and endangered land form for educational play purposes for the neighborhood,” says Wood.

The city owns both Groesback and Ormond Park.

City officials say they’re pushing for the new entrance in an effort to save money that the golf course is losing on an annual basis.

In a statement from the city’s Public Service Director, Chad Gamble says, “The driveway is intended to make adjacent neighborhoods safer and improve access to the golf course. We look forward to presenting our case to Judge Jamo in the near future.”

Tomorrow a judge will consider both sides of this case.

There’s no word on if a decision will be made.

6-News will be in the courtroom Monday morning and will continue to bring you updates on this case.