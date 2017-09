UPDATE: 10:41 p.m. -The missing child has been found and returned safely to his family.

BUNKER HILL TWP. (WLNS) – Authorities have issued a missing child alert for 8 year-old Michael Austin. He was last seen in the 2300 block of Catholic Church Rd. near Parman Road in Bunker Hill Twp.

He’s also wearing camouflage clothing.

If you happen to see him, or know of his whereabouts, call 911.