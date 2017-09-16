Lansing non-profit helps the homeless…one step at a time

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “Love, volunteers, people willing to donate time…every little bit helps.”

Making a difference in the community is the mission of “Footprints of Michigan,” a non-profit organization designed to lend a helping hand to those who need a little bit of encouragement.

“I wanted to make a difference in other people’s lives,” said Founder Geronimo Lerma III.

Back in 2014, Lerma participated in a walk with Lansing’s “Homeless Angels” and he says with each step, he realized he needed to make a change in the community.

“I noticed a young man that needed shoes. They were torn and tattered and people there ended up giving the kid the shoes he needed and just seeing the joy in his face getting a used pair of shoes and throwing the old ones away, it kind of stuck with me,” Lerma stated.

So Lerma created “Footprints of Michigan.”

The organization collects shoes of all kinds from boots to even socks and then donates them to people who need it most.

Lerma says since it started 3 years ago, he and his team of volunteers have donated nearly 1,000 pairs of shoes and this year the focus is on homeless veterans.

“To us it’s just a small token of our appreciation for them,” said Lerma.

David Brown has supported Lerma throughout the entire process and he says there’s nothing more rewarding than turning someone’s day around.

“I know I did my good deed for the day, I know I helped somebody out, I know I put a smile on somebody’s face,” said Brown.

And the non-profit is planning to expand to help put smiles on even more faces.

“Without the wonderful community we have giving, we wouldn’t be here at this stage of where we’re at,” Lerma stated.

For Lerma there’s one thing that’s certain, he’s a big guy with an even bigger heart…whose sole purpose is to make an impact in someone’s life.

If you’d like to learn more about “Footprints of Michigan,” head to the “Seen on 6” section of our website.