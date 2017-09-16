Homeless Angels continue effort to support community

Just last week, Mike Karl, the face and founder of Lansing’s Homeless Angels announced he was leaving the organization saying it’s direction was not in line with his vision anymore.

People who volunteer and work for the Homeless Angels say they’re going to continue it’s mission and support the community even if that means without Mike Karl.

And they’re already moving along with business as usual.

On Saturday, the non-profit hosted what’s called a “Free Street Store” at the Burkwood Inn where anyone could stop by and pick up free clothing, personal items, and even furniture if they need it.

Richard McDowell, who is now the organization’s Chief Operating Officer, says this event is just one way the Homeless Angels can continue giving back to the city and those who live in it.

“Our whole goal is bringing community back together again, to see the vision and continue on with the mission to help the homeless who are currently in Lansing. There’s a lot of need out there, everybody from the individuals to the families, and we’re still here, we’re still doing the same thing we were before, the vision is moving forward and helping the community and if we can continue doing that, that’s really what it’s all about,” says McDowell.

McDowell says that the non-profit is hoping to expand it’s resources.

He says, they just purchased a new home in downtown Lansing that will serve as a place where anyone can get help finding a job or getting an education.

They hope this new effort will help get more people off the streets and in the workplace.