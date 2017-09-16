5th Quarter Sports prep football scores September 15

Friday’s scores
Addison 32, Napoleon 30
Adrian 15, Ypsilanti 12
Algonac 54, Capac 0
Allen Park Cabrini 42, Macomb Lutheran North 18
Alma 41, Midland Bullock Creek 0
Almont 47, Croswell-Lexington 21
Alpena 23, Cadillac 14
Ann Arbor Richard 28, Detroit Loyola 15
Ann Arbor Pioneer 35, Monroe 21
Armada 16, Imlay City 6
AuGres-Sims 48, Lincoln-Alcona 46
Auburn Hills Avondale 47, North Farmington 0
Battle Creek Harper Creek 42, Hastings 12
Battle Creek Pennfield 42, Marshall 21
Bay City All Saints 69, Merritt Academy 26
Bay City Central 45, Saginaw Arthur Hill 8
Beal City 16, Leroy Pine River 7
Beaverton 33, Houghton Lake 25
Belding 42, Muskegon Orchard View 12
Bellaire 44, Brimley 38
Belleville 60, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 0
Bellevue 28, Portland St. Patrick 6
Benton Harbor 29, Berrien Springs 7
Big Rapids 55, Fremont 21
Birch Run 44, Essexville Garber 36
Blissfield 32, Onsted 7
Boyne City 19, Kingsley 12
Breckenridge 48, Blanchard Montabella 0
Brethren 63, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 0
Bridgeport 38, Caro 0
Brighton 28, Novi 14
Brooklyn Columbia Central 46, Ida 38
Brownstown Woodhaven 56, Taylor Kennedy 7
Buchanan 33, Comstock 22
Burton Bendle 66, Genesee 0
Calumet 22, Houghton 6
Camden-Frontier 52, Tekonsha 36
Canton 45, Plymouth Salem 14
Carleton Airport 23, Monroe Jefferson 22
Carrollton 30, Shepherd 12
Carson City-Crystal 50, Coleman 30
Cass City 18, Unionville-Sebewaing 14
Cassopolis 48, Bloomingdale 13
Cedar Springs 48, Grand Rapids Northview 20
Cedarville 52, Onaway 20
Central Lake 44, Fife Lake Forest Area 14
Chelsea 24, Tecumseh 0
Chesaning 38, Standish-Sterling 20
Clare 63, Gladwin 7
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 49, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 25
Cle. St. Ignatius, Ohio 38, Detroit Catholic Central 7
Climax-Scotts 36, Colon 0
Clinton Township Clintondale 50, Warren Lincoln 14
Coloma 35, Martin 0
Comstock Park 49, Allendale 40
Constantine 39, Lawton 0
Coopersville 28, Sparta 21
Corunna 41, Otisville Lakeville 19
Crystal Falls Forest Park 60, Eben Junction Superior Central 18
Davison 49, Flint Southwestern 0
DeWitt 49, Charlotte 7
Dearborn 31, Garden City 21
Dearborn Divine Child 28, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 14
Dearborn Fordson 49, Dearborn Edsel Ford 14
Decatur 30, Centreville 0
Deckerville 20, Kingston 14
Delton Kellogg 42, Galesburg-Augusta 13
Detroit Central 52, Detroit Renaissance 7
Detroit Cody 28, Detroit Collegiate Prep 0
Detroit Community 46, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 0
Detroit Delta Prep 22, Detroit Western International 8
Detroit Denby 36, Detroit Douglass 6
Detroit East English 46, Detroit Southeastern 0
Detroit King 49, Detroit Pershing 0
Detroit Mumford 44, Detroit Ford 0
Detroit Osborn 10, Detroit Communication & Media Arts 0
East Grand Rapids 34, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 0
East Kentwood 46, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 32
East Lansing 52, Jackson 36
Eastpointe East Detroit 26, Clawson 21
Ecorse 22, Detroit University Science 0
Edwardsburg 28, Dowagiac Union 20
Elk Rapids 17, Kalkaska 0
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 38, Reese 0
Engadine 54, Pellston 0
Escanaba 45, Marquette 28
Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 38, Utica 0
Farmington Hills Harrison 49, Birmingham Seaholm 7
Fenton 48, Linden 13
Ferndale 17, Detroit Country Day 7
Flat Rock 14, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 12
Flint Beecher 47, Burton Atherton 22
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 41, Flint Powers 0
Flushing 60, Ortonville Brandon 54
Frankenmuth 61, Tawas 6
Frankfort 48, Mancelona 6
Fraser 27, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 24
Fulton-Middleton 26, Fowler 20
Gaylord 28, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 0
Gaylord St. Mary 20, Whittemore-Prescott 12
Gibraltar Carlson 34, Melvindale 21
Gladstone 20, Ishpeming Westwood 12
Grand Blanc 29, Hartland 14
Grand Ledge 27, Lansing Sexton 14
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 62, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 0
Grand Rapids Christian 33, Grand Rapids South Christian 12
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 42, Greenville 7
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 20, Fruitport 14
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 55, Grandville Calvin Christian 6
Grand Rapids West Catholic 41, Spring Lake 0
Grandville 19, Hudsonville 7
Grayling 32, Cheboygan 28
Grosse Pointe South 21, Utica Ford 16
Hale 52, Traverse City Grand Traverse Academy 6
Hanover-Horton 48, Vandercook Lake 0
Harbor Beach 39, Marlette 6
Harbor Springs 34, Indian River-Inland Lakes 0
Harper Woods 56, Mount Clemens 14
Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 42, Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 0
Harrison 54, Farwell 12
Hartford 28, Marcellus 18
Haslett 24, Mason 3
Hazel Park 18, Farmington 7
Hillman 32, Rogers City 20
Hillsdale 41, Erie-Mason 0
Holland Christian 48, Hamilton 32
Holland West Ottawa 41, Grand Haven 6
Holly 34, Flint Kearsley 13
Holt 56, Lansing Eastern 6
Holton 33, Hesperia 23
Homer 35, Jonesville 20
Hudson 42, Dundee 20
Ionia 20, Eaton Rapids 7
Ishpeming 38, Manistique 0
Ithaca 42, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 7
Jackson Lumen Christi 42, Jackson Northwest 0
Jenison 51, Grand Rapids Union 6
Johannesburg-Lewiston 28, Charlevoix 7
Kalamazoo Central 35, Battle Creek Central 14
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central 34, Fennville 26
Kent City 63, White Cloud 12
Kinde-North Huron def. Caseville, forfeit
Kingsford 35, Sault Ste Marie 0
L’Anse 20, Hancock 18
Laingsburg 56, Potterville 20
Lake City 47, Manton 26
Lake Fenton 20, Goodrich 7
Lake Odessa Lakewood 36, Vermontville Maple Valley 7
Lake Orion 26, Troy Athens 6
Lansing Catholic 35, Williamston 34
Lapeer 35, Saginaw Heritage 13
Lawrence 64, Burton Madison 18
Leslie 55, Stockbridge 13
Livonia Churchill 24, Livonia Franklin 10
Livonia Stevenson 27, Howell 23
Lowell 63, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 19
Macomb Dakota 34, Warren Mott 14
Madison Heights Lamphere 28, New Haven 12
Madison Heights Madison 61, St. Michael’s College, Ontario 20
Manchester 29, Grass Lake 12
Marine City 35, Marysville 7
Mason County Central 14, Hart 8
Mattawan 16, Battle Creek Lakeview 14
McBain 34, Evart 10
Mendon 61, Bangor 0
Menominee 55, Medford Area, Wis. 7
Menominee 55, Medford Area, Wis. 7
Mesick 26, Manistee Catholic Central 22
Michigan Center 62, Jackson East Jackson 0
Midland 34, Mount Pleasant 13
Midland Dow 51, Bay City John Glenn 21
Millington 41, North Branch 10
Montague 48, North Muskegon 7
Montrose 48, Durand 0
Morley-Stanwood 27, Lakeview 11
Morrice 59, Dryden 6
Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 38, Merrill 14
Muskegon 63, Byron Center 14
Muskegon Catholic Central 55, Ludington 7
Muskegon Heights 30, Manistee 20
Muskegon Mona Shores 44, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 6
Negaunee 35, Iron Mountain 0
New Boston Huron 28, Grosse Ile 7
New Buffalo 55, Niles Brandywine 52
New Lothrop 48, Burton Bentley 0
Newaygo 42, Stanton Central Montcalm 0
Newberry 24, Munising 22
North Adams-Jerome 56, Litchfield 0
Northville 17, Westland John Glenn 14
Norway 21, Gwinn 6
Oak Park 34, Birmingham Groves 14
Okemos 49, Lansing Everett 0
Olivet 43, Perry 8
Onekama 36, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 8
Oscoda 52, Mio-Au Sable 6
Ottawa Lake Whiteford 64, Whitmore Lake 22
Ovid-Elsie 7, Hemlock 0
Owendale-Gagetown 50, Akron-Fairgrove 24
Parchment 30, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 0
Parma Western 28, Coldwater 21
Paw Paw 49, South Haven 0
Peck 38, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 6
Petersburg Summerfield 40, Britton-Deerfield 14
Pewamo-Westphalia 55, Bath 0
Pinckney 45, South Lyon 30
Pinconning 30, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 21
Pittsford 35, Adrian Lenawee Christian 14
Plainwell 63, Allegan 0
Plymouth 26, Wayne Memorial 20
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 42, Detroit Universal 0
Port Huron 16, Grosse Pointe North 13
Port Huron Northern 7, St. Clair 6
Portage Central 49, Traverse City Central 34
Portage Northern 22, Niles 19
Portland 42, Fowlerville 7
Rapid River 26, Ontonagon 22
Ravenna 48, Shelby 14
Reading 47, Concord 8
Redford Thurston 45, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 0
Redford Union 33, Livonia Clarenceville 0
Reed City 32, Grant 7
Remus Chippewa Hills 42, Howard City Tri-County 20
Richland Gull Lake 42, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 6
Richmond 34, Yale 21
River Rouge 56, Hamtramck 16
Riverview 29, Milan 18
Rochester 36, Berkley 12
Rochester Adams 54, Bloomfield Hills 14
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 33, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 7
Rockford 51, Caledonia 13
Romeo 37, Sterling Heights Stevenson 7
Romulus 41, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 6
Romulus Summit Academy 24, Detroit Old Redford 14
Roseville 52, Sterling Heights 0
Royal Oak 42, Pontiac 6
Rudyard 57, Posen 12
Saginaw 14, Bay City Western 0
Saginaw Swan Valley 21, Freeland 14
Saline 64, Ann Arbor Huron 6
Sand Creek 54, Adrian Madison 12
Sandusky 58, Memphis 14
Sanford-Meridian 74, Roscommon 36
Saranac 41, Dansville 28
Schoolcraft 24, Saugatuck 21
South Lyon East 42, Walled Lake Northern 35
Southfield A&T 32, Oxford 12
Southgate Anderson 26, Taylor Truman 22
Springport 56, Bronson 6
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 32, Center Line 26
St. Ignace LaSalle 24, East Jordan 8
St. Johns 41, Lansing Waverly 8
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 40, Burr Oak 38
St. Louis 21, St. Charles 14
Stephenson 68, Iron Mountain North Dickinson 16
Stevensville Lakeshore 14, St. Joseph 6
Suttons Bay 13, Atlanta 12
Swartz Creek 39, Owosso 16
Temperance Bedford 46, Ann Arbor Skyline 13
Three Oaks River Valley 40, Bridgman 20
Three Rivers 47, Otsego 10
Traverse City St. Francis 47, Benzie Central 0
Traverse City West 52, Petoskey 20
Trenton 28, Lincoln Park 27
Troy 7, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 3
Ubly 28, Brown City 14
Union City 39, Quincy 0
Utica Eisenhower 49, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 42
Vassar 40, Bad Axe 24
Vestaburg 28, Ashley 18
Vicksburg 35, Sturgis 17
Walled Lake Central 49, Milford 35
Warren Cousino 31, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 17
Warren De La Salle 36, Birmingham Brother Rice 14
Warren Fitzgerald 52, St. Clair Shores South Lake 32
Warren Woods Tower 44, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 8
Waterford Mott 47, Walled Lake Western 37
Watervliet 54, Gobles 6
Wayland Union 20, Wyoming 16
West Bloomfield 37, Clarkston 16
West Iron County 25, Gogebic Miners 16
White Lake Lakeland 22, Waterford Kettering 16
White Pigeon 48, Eau Claire 12
Whitehall 28, Muskegon Oakridge 14
Wyandotte Roosevelt 49, Allen Park 0
Wyoming Godwin Heights 41, Hopkins 27
Wyoming Kelloggsville 55, Wyoming Lee 13
Ypsilanti Lincoln 62, Dexter 21
Zeeland East 41, Holland 12
Zeeland West 20, Hudsonville Unity Christian 14