5th Quarter Sports prep football scores September 15

By Published:

Friday’s scores

Addison 32, Napoleon 30

Adrian 15, Ypsilanti 12

Algonac 54, Capac 0

Allen Park Cabrini 42, Macomb Lutheran North 18

Alma 41, Midland Bullock Creek 0

Almont 47, Croswell-Lexington 21

Alpena 23, Cadillac 14

Ann Arbor Richard 28, Detroit Loyola 15

Ann Arbor Pioneer 35, Monroe 21

Armada 16, Imlay City 6

AuGres-Sims 48, Lincoln-Alcona 46

Auburn Hills Avondale 47, North Farmington 0

Battle Creek Harper Creek 42, Hastings 12

Battle Creek Pennfield 42, Marshall 21

Bay City All Saints 69, Merritt Academy 26

Bay City Central 45, Saginaw Arthur Hill 8

Beal City 16, Leroy Pine River 7

Beaverton 33, Houghton Lake 25

Belding 42, Muskegon Orchard View 12

Bellaire 44, Brimley 38

Belleville 60, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 0

Bellevue 28, Portland St. Patrick 6

Benton Harbor 29, Berrien Springs 7

Big Rapids 55, Fremont 21

Birch Run 44, Essexville Garber 36

Blissfield 32, Onsted 7

Boyne City 19, Kingsley 12

Breckenridge 48, Blanchard Montabella 0

Brethren 63, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 0

Bridgeport 38, Caro 0

Brighton 28, Novi 14

Brooklyn Columbia Central 46, Ida 38

Brownstown Woodhaven 56, Taylor Kennedy 7

Buchanan 33, Comstock 22

Burton Bendle 66, Genesee 0

Calumet 22, Houghton 6

Camden-Frontier 52, Tekonsha 36

Canton 45, Plymouth Salem 14

Carleton Airport 23, Monroe Jefferson 22

Carrollton 30, Shepherd 12

Carson City-Crystal 50, Coleman 30

Cass City 18, Unionville-Sebewaing 14

Cassopolis 48, Bloomingdale 13

Cedar Springs 48, Grand Rapids Northview 20

Cedarville 52, Onaway 20

Central Lake 44, Fife Lake Forest Area 14

Chelsea 24, Tecumseh 0

Chesaning 38, Standish-Sterling 20

Clare 63, Gladwin 7

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 49, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 25

Cle. St. Ignatius, Ohio 38, Detroit Catholic Central 7

Climax-Scotts 36, Colon 0

Clinton Township Clintondale 50, Warren Lincoln 14

Coloma 35, Martin 0

Comstock Park 49, Allendale 40

Constantine 39, Lawton 0

Coopersville 28, Sparta 21

Corunna 41, Otisville Lakeville 19

Crystal Falls Forest Park 60, Eben Junction Superior Central 18

Davison 49, Flint Southwestern 0

DeWitt 49, Charlotte 7

Dearborn 31, Garden City 21

Dearborn Divine Child 28, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 14

Dearborn Fordson 49, Dearborn Edsel Ford 14

Decatur 30, Centreville 0

Deckerville 20, Kingston 14

Delton Kellogg 42, Galesburg-Augusta 13

Detroit Central 52, Detroit Renaissance 7

Detroit Cody 28, Detroit Collegiate Prep 0

Detroit Community 46, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 0

Detroit Delta Prep 22, Detroit Western International 8

Detroit Denby 36, Detroit Douglass 6

Detroit East English 46, Detroit Southeastern 0

Detroit King 49, Detroit Pershing 0

Detroit Mumford 44, Detroit Ford 0

Detroit Osborn 10, Detroit Communication & Media Arts 0

East Grand Rapids 34, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 0

East Kentwood 46, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 32

East Lansing 52, Jackson 36

Eastpointe East Detroit 26, Clawson 21

Ecorse 22, Detroit University Science 0

Edwardsburg 28, Dowagiac Union 20

Elk Rapids 17, Kalkaska 0

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 38, Reese 0

Engadine 54, Pellston 0

Escanaba 45, Marquette 28

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 38, Utica 0

Farmington Hills Harrison 49, Birmingham Seaholm 7

Fenton 48, Linden 13

Ferndale 17, Detroit Country Day 7

Flat Rock 14, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 12

Flint Beecher 47, Burton Atherton 22

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 41, Flint Powers 0

Flushing 60, Ortonville Brandon 54

Frankenmuth 61, Tawas 6

Frankfort 48, Mancelona 6

Fraser 27, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 24

Fulton-Middleton 26, Fowler 20

Gaylord 28, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 0

Gaylord St. Mary 20, Whittemore-Prescott 12

Gibraltar Carlson 34, Melvindale 21

Gladstone 20, Ishpeming Westwood 12

Grand Blanc 29, Hartland 14

Grand Ledge 27, Lansing Sexton 14

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 62, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 0

Grand Rapids Christian 33, Grand Rapids South Christian 12

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 42, Greenville 7

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 20, Fruitport 14

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 55, Grandville Calvin Christian 6

Grand Rapids West Catholic 41, Spring Lake 0

Grandville 19, Hudsonville 7

Grayling 32, Cheboygan 28

Grosse Pointe South 21, Utica Ford 16

Hale 52, Traverse City Grand Traverse Academy 6

Hanover-Horton 48, Vandercook Lake 0

Harbor Beach 39, Marlette 6

Harbor Springs 34, Indian River-Inland Lakes 0

Harper Woods 56, Mount Clemens 14

Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 42, Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 0

Harrison 54, Farwell 12

Hartford 28, Marcellus 18

Haslett 24, Mason 3

Hazel Park 18, Farmington 7

Hillman 32, Rogers City 20

Hillsdale 41, Erie-Mason 0

Holland Christian 48, Hamilton 32

Holland West Ottawa 41, Grand Haven 6

Holly 34, Flint Kearsley 13

Holt 56, Lansing Eastern 6

Holton 33, Hesperia 23

Homer 35, Jonesville 20

Hudson 42, Dundee 20

Ionia 20, Eaton Rapids 7

Ishpeming 38, Manistique 0

Ithaca 42, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 7

Jackson Lumen Christi 42, Jackson Northwest 0

Jenison 51, Grand Rapids Union 6

Johannesburg-Lewiston 28, Charlevoix 7

Kalamazoo Central 35, Battle Creek Central 14

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central 34, Fennville 26

Kent City 63, White Cloud 12

Kinde-North Huron def. Caseville, forfeit

Kingsford 35, Sault Ste Marie 0

L’Anse 20, Hancock 18

Laingsburg 56, Potterville 20

Lake City 47, Manton 26

Lake Fenton 20, Goodrich 7

Lake Odessa Lakewood 36, Vermontville Maple Valley 7

Lake Orion 26, Troy Athens 6

Lansing Catholic 35, Williamston 34

Lapeer 35, Saginaw Heritage 13

Lawrence 64, Burton Madison 18

Leslie 55, Stockbridge 13

Livonia Churchill 24, Livonia Franklin 10

Livonia Stevenson 27, Howell 23

Lowell 63, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 19

Macomb Dakota 34, Warren Mott 14

Madison Heights Lamphere 28, New Haven 12

Madison Heights Madison 61, St. Michael’s College, Ontario 20

Manchester 29, Grass Lake 12

Marine City 35, Marysville 7

Mason County Central 14, Hart 8

Mattawan 16, Battle Creek Lakeview 14

McBain 34, Evart 10

Mendon 61, Bangor 0

Menominee 55, Medford Area, Wis. 7

Mesick 26, Manistee Catholic Central 22

Michigan Center 62, Jackson East Jackson 0

Midland 34, Mount Pleasant 13

Midland Dow 51, Bay City John Glenn 21

Millington 41, North Branch 10

Montague 48, North Muskegon 7

Montrose 48, Durand 0

Morley-Stanwood 27, Lakeview 11

Morrice 59, Dryden 6

Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 38, Merrill 14

Muskegon 63, Byron Center 14

Muskegon Catholic Central 55, Ludington 7

Muskegon Heights 30, Manistee 20

Muskegon Mona Shores 44, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 6

Negaunee 35, Iron Mountain 0

New Boston Huron 28, Grosse Ile 7

New Buffalo 55, Niles Brandywine 52

New Lothrop 48, Burton Bentley 0

Newaygo 42, Stanton Central Montcalm 0

Newberry 24, Munising 22

North Adams-Jerome 56, Litchfield 0

Northville 17, Westland John Glenn 14

Norway 21, Gwinn 6

Oak Park 34, Birmingham Groves 14

Okemos 49, Lansing Everett 0

Olivet 43, Perry 8

Onekama 36, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 8

Oscoda 52, Mio-Au Sable 6

Ottawa Lake Whiteford 64, Whitmore Lake 22

Ovid-Elsie 7, Hemlock 0

Owendale-Gagetown 50, Akron-Fairgrove 24

Parchment 30, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 0

Parma Western 28, Coldwater 21

Paw Paw 49, South Haven 0

Peck 38, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 6

Petersburg Summerfield 40, Britton-Deerfield 14

Pewamo-Westphalia 55, Bath 0

Pinckney 45, South Lyon 30

Pinconning 30, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 21

Pittsford 35, Adrian Lenawee Christian 14

Plainwell 63, Allegan 0

Plymouth 26, Wayne Memorial 20

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 42, Detroit Universal 0

Port Huron 16, Grosse Pointe North 13

Port Huron Northern 7, St. Clair 6

Portage Central 49, Traverse City Central 34

Portage Northern 22, Niles 19

Portland 42, Fowlerville 7

Rapid River 26, Ontonagon 22

Ravenna 48, Shelby 14

Reading 47, Concord 8

Redford Thurston 45, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 0

Redford Union 33, Livonia Clarenceville 0

Reed City 32, Grant 7

Remus Chippewa Hills 42, Howard City Tri-County 20

Richland Gull Lake 42, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 6

Richmond 34, Yale 21

River Rouge 56, Hamtramck 16

Riverview 29, Milan 18

Rochester 36, Berkley 12

Rochester Adams 54, Bloomfield Hills 14

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 33, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 7

Rockford 51, Caledonia 13

Romeo 37, Sterling Heights Stevenson 7

Romulus 41, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 6

Romulus Summit Academy 24, Detroit Old Redford 14

Roseville 52, Sterling Heights 0

Royal Oak 42, Pontiac 6

Rudyard 57, Posen 12

Saginaw 14, Bay City Western 0

Saginaw Swan Valley 21, Freeland 14

Saline 64, Ann Arbor Huron 6

Sand Creek 54, Adrian Madison 12

Sandusky 58, Memphis 14

Sanford-Meridian 74, Roscommon 36

Saranac 41, Dansville 28

Schoolcraft 24, Saugatuck 21

South Lyon East 42, Walled Lake Northern 35

Southfield A&T 32, Oxford 12

Southgate Anderson 26, Taylor Truman 22

Springport 56, Bronson 6

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 32, Center Line 26

St. Ignace LaSalle 24, East Jordan 8

St. Johns 41, Lansing Waverly 8

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 40, Burr Oak 38

St. Louis 21, St. Charles 14

Stephenson 68, Iron Mountain North Dickinson 16

Stevensville Lakeshore 14, St. Joseph 6

Suttons Bay 13, Atlanta 12

Swartz Creek 39, Owosso 16

Temperance Bedford 46, Ann Arbor Skyline 13

Three Oaks River Valley 40, Bridgman 20

Three Rivers 47, Otsego 10

Traverse City St. Francis 47, Benzie Central 0

Traverse City West 52, Petoskey 20

Trenton 28, Lincoln Park 27

Troy 7, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 3

Ubly 28, Brown City 14

Union City 39, Quincy 0

Utica Eisenhower 49, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 42

Vassar 40, Bad Axe 24

Vestaburg 28, Ashley 18

Vicksburg 35, Sturgis 17

Walled Lake Central 49, Milford 35

Warren Cousino 31, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 17

Warren De La Salle 36, Birmingham Brother Rice 14

Warren Fitzgerald 52, St. Clair Shores South Lake 32

Warren Woods Tower 44, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 8

Waterford Mott 47, Walled Lake Western 37

Watervliet 54, Gobles 6

Wayland Union 20, Wyoming 16

West Bloomfield 37, Clarkston 16

West Iron County 25, Gogebic Miners 16

White Lake Lakeland 22, Waterford Kettering 16

White Pigeon 48, Eau Claire 12

Whitehall 28, Muskegon Oakridge 14

Wyandotte Roosevelt 49, Allen Park 0

Wyoming Godwin Heights 41, Hopkins 27

Wyoming Kelloggsville 55, Wyoming Lee 13

Ypsilanti Lincoln 62, Dexter 21

Zeeland East 41, Holland 12

Zeeland West 20, Hudsonville Unity Christian 14

