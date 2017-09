STOCKBRIDGE, Mich (WLNS) – Criminal sexual conduct charges have been filed against a former Stockbridge substitute teacher in Ingham County 55th District Court.

The 26 year old female teacher has been charged with three counts of 3rd degree and one count of 4th degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a male student.

According to court records the reported assaults occurred in April of 2017.

The woman has not yet been arraigned and is currently in custody in Illinois awaiting extradition.