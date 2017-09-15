Republican U.S. Senate candidate may pull out of race, focus on House seat

By Published:
Photo: LenaEpstein.com

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A Republican candidate for U.S. Senate is likely to leave the race to instead run for a suburban Detroit House district opening up due to a congressman’s retirement.

Lena Epstein told The Associated Press in a statement Thursday she is “leaning toward” seeking the 11th Congressional District held by Republican Dave Trott. A formal announcement is expected in the next few days.

Trott announced this week he will not for re-election.

Epstein, who co-owns an automotive oil company, and former state Supreme Court Justice Bob Young are the declared Republican Senate candidates to face Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow. Others seriously exploring bids are businessmen John James and Sandy Pensler.

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton is also mulling whether to run for Senate, and musician Kid Rock has teased a bid.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s