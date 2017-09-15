Prime Music Festival offering a two-day party featuring three styles of music

The first-ever Prime Music Festival is now underway in downtown Lansing that’ll include performances from three different types of music.

The multi-genre music festival will last two-days at Adado Riverfront Park and will feature hip-hop, pop, and electric dance.

The line-up includes a wild mix of artists from the hip-hop trio of Migos, to rappers Machine Gun Kelly and Waka Flocka Flame, and electronic dance music DJ Marshmello.

Organizers say this trifecta of music styles all have one thing in common, a young audience, specifically 18 to 30 years old.

“That’s the target demo we are looking at” said Jenna Meyer with Mi Entertainment, “They are young, coming out and buying drinks, buying merchandise, they are traveling out of state and city, so we are really excited about that.”

Organizers say because of the musical line-up this festival will be a whole lot different than what our community has been offered in the past.

The Prime Music Festival is a two-day event and will be at Adado Riverfront Park.

Performances will go until 11 p.m. on Friday and will start up again at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

All ages are welcome, but there are alcoholic drinks available for purchase.

Tickets for a single day stay start at $40 and $90 for a two-day pass.

The event will also offer a silent disco, which is a dancefloor with everyone on it listening to music via headphones. So, to those who don’t have headphones on it just looks like a group of people randomly moving around with no beat.

Prime music festival organizers say they’re expecting about 20,000 festival goers over the next two days.