“Poached” Pet Of The Day September 15

Meet “Poached”, our Pet Of The Day today. Poached is a 6-month old male kitten. He’s a very friendly fellow and loves to greet visitors. Poached would make a great addition to just about any family and should do well with other cats and dogs. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Poached by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org

