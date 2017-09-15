Jackson woman burned in house fire

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – A Jackson woman is recovering after being pulled from her burning home last night.

The fire was reported just before 8 p.m. at a home on the 800 block of Center Street.

Investigators say the 59-year-old woman was smoking while using an oxygen tank.

She is in critical condition at the University of Michigan Hospital with burns to her upper torso and smoke inhalation.

Two people who tried to rescue the woman before the Fire Department arrived were also treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire was contained to a bedroom and there is no damage estimate.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s