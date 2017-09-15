Jackson woman burned in house fire

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – A Jackson woman is recovering after being pulled from her burning home last night.

The fire was reported just before 8 p.m. at a home on the 800 block of Center Street.

Investigators say the 59-year-old woman was smoking while using an oxygen tank.

She is in critical condition at the University of Michigan Hospital with burns to her upper torso and smoke inhalation.

Two people who tried to rescue the woman before the Fire Department arrived were also treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire was contained to a bedroom and there is no damage estimate.