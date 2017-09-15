History comes alive during Museum Day in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Are you looking for a unique, and free, way to spend Saturday?

The 2017 Museum Day will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in eleven Jackson County museums.

The participating museums are located throughout the county and will be open to the public free of charge.

Some locations will keep it low-key with an “open-house style” reception and self-guided tours while others are hosting festivals, child-friendly activities, historical demonstrations and providing guided tours.

Here’s a list of who is taking part in Museum Day:

Cell Block 7 Prison Museum

Cell Block 7 will be offering free admission and guided tours every hour on the half hour starting at 10:30 am and ending with a 3:30 pm tour.

Coe House Museum

The Coe House Museum will be offering guided tours throughout Museum Day and providing light refreshments on the front porch.

Ella Sharp Museum

The Ella Sharp Museum will be offering open galleries, historic buildings and planetarium shows from 10 am to 4 pm on Museum Day. Additionally, Popcorn Charlie will be selling popcorn throughout the day.

Hanover-Horton Area Historical Society

The Hanover-Horton Area Historical Society will be offering a people mover wagon circulating between 5 campus areas where guides will be waiting to show you each area. The five campus areas include 1. The museum with local history displays, early 1900’s classroom and the Conklin Organ room with 100 playable reed organs. 2. The Organ Workshop with organs being repaired. 3. The Antique Farm Equipment barn. 4. The maple sugar shack and antique sawmill area. 5. A hands-on Kids on the Farm area.

Lost Railway Museum

The Lost Railway Museum will be offering guided tours on the hour and self-guided tours throughout Museum Day. Additionally, guests are invited to watch an introductory video on the Interurban Railway produced by JTV, explore the history of transportation from horse and buggy to the interurban to the automobile, and enjoy some light refreshments.

Mann House

The Mann House will be offering guided tours, activities for kids and refreshments on the lawn weather permitting.

Michigan Military Heritage Museum

Michigan Military Heritage Museum will be offering guided tours throughout the day, with extended hours of 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Tompkins Historical Stewart Museum

The Tompkins Stewart Museum will be kicking off the Tompkins Historical Society Freedom Festival and Steam Engine Show on Museum Day. Patrons may enjoy Guided Museum Tours, Steam Engines Show, Food Vendors, Blacksmith Demonstrations, Loom Weaving Presentations, Vintage Car Show, Working Saw Mill and step back in time at our one room school house and 1836 log cabin.

Waterloo Farm Museum and Dewey School Museum

The Waterloo Farm Museum will be offering tours of all their buildings and light refreshments will be served.

Ye Ole Carriage Shop

The Ye Ole Carriage Shop will be offering guided tours throughout Museum Day.

The ’20s Roar into Jackson

“The ’20s Roar into Jackson” is a self-paced walking tour that highlights the 1920’s historic architecture that can be found in Downtown Jackson. The tour can be completed at a leisurely pace in about 40 minutes.