Facebook announces new ‘Crisis Response’ section to help those in need during a disaster

By Published:

WLNS – After hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey, parts of the southern United States have been hit hard. Now, Facebook announced a new hub to connect people in the wake of a crisis or natural disaster.

Watch above for more.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s