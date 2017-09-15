Expert declares qualified end to water crisis in Flint

By Published:

DETROIT (AP) – An expert who two years ago warned about dangerous lead levels in Flint, Michigan’s drinking water has declared a qualified end to the crisis.

Virginia Tech researcher Marc Edwards said Friday that, after several rounds of testing, lead levels are back to normal – for a city with old lead pipes. He recommends the continued use of filters and warns of a “crisis of confidence” among residents who blame government for the water problems.

Edwards’ team has collected samples from 138 Flint homes, with the fifth and likely final round last month.

Flint’s water was tainted with the toxin for at least 18 months, as the city tapped the Flint River but didn’t treat the water to reduce corrosion. As a result, lead leached from old pipes and fixtures.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s