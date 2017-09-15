Ex-MSU players’ lawyers get access to apartment before hearing

Published:

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Lawyers for three former Michigan State football players accused of sexually assaulting a woman will be permitted to visit the apartment where the assault allegedly took place before a key court hearing next week.

Josh King, Donnie Corley Jr. and Demetric Vance were dismissed from the football team after criminal charges against them were made public in June.

A request from Vance’s attorney Mary Chartier for access to the on-campus apartment was approved Friday. A hearing to determine if the case goes to trial is Sept. 21.

The woman reported being assaulted in the apartment’s bathroom during a January party.

King is charged with first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct and with distributing an image of an unclothed person. Vance and Corley face third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

