Eaton County sheriff makes pitch to save jobs in department

CHARLOTTE, Mich (WLNS) – Discussions are underway concerning the proposed cuts to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office that the sheriff says would be devastating.

It looks like Sheriff Tom Reich is taking matters into his own hands.

He’s currently presenting a revised budget plan to the Board of Commissioners.

Reich is trying to find a way to save some of the 26 positions the county has suggested be eliminated from his department.

Among those cuts would be 18 deputies.

The county is struggling financially and needs to find a way to pay retirement healthcare benefits.

Earlier this week a proposed budget was presented to the public and people told 6 News they’d be willing to pay money towards a millage on an upcoming ballot.

