Eaton County sheriff makes pitch to save jobs in department

By Published:

CHARLOTTE, Mich (WLNS) – Discussions are underway concerning the proposed cuts to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office that the sheriff says would be devastating.

It looks like Sheriff Tom Reich is taking matters into his own hands.

He’s currently presenting a revised budget plan to the Board of Commissioners.

Reich is trying to find a way to save some of the 26 positions the county has suggested be eliminated from his department.

Among those cuts would be 18 deputies.

The county is struggling financially and needs to find a way to pay retirement healthcare benefits.

Earlier this week a proposed budget was presented to the public and people told 6 News they’d be willing to pay money towards a millage on an upcoming ballot.

6 News has a crew at the presentation and will update this story online and on 6 News.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s