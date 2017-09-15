Court: Eaton County farmer can return to East Lansing Farmer’s Market

By Published: Updated:

KALAMAZOO, Mich (WLNS) – A federal court issued an order Friday that requires the city of East Lansing to allow a farmer to return to its 2017 farmer’s market after city officials developed a rule for the purpose of keeping him out because of his marriage views.

The city ousted Steve Tennes and Country Mill Farms after reading a post on his Facebook page that expressed his religious belief in marriage as the union between one man and one woman.

Tennes had claimed that his religious beliefs formed his beliefs and same-sex marriages would not be performed on his Eaton County orchard property.

This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.

http://www.adfmedia.org/files/CountryMillFarmsPI.pdf

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s