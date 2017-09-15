Court: Eaton County farmer can return to East Lansing Farmer’s Market

Related Coverage Farmer’s market discrimination dispute taken to federal court

KALAMAZOO, Mich (WLNS) – A federal court issued an order Friday that requires the city of East Lansing to allow a farmer to return to its 2017 farmer’s market after city officials developed a rule for the purpose of keeping him out because of his marriage views.

The city ousted Steve Tennes and Country Mill Farms after reading a post on his Facebook page that expressed his religious belief in marriage as the union between one man and one woman.

Tennes had claimed that his religious beliefs formed his beliefs and same-sex marriages would not be performed on his Eaton County orchard property.

