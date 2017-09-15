Capital Area United Way kicks off “Days of Caring”

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Officials with the Capital Area United Way are kicking off their annual fall campaign with a two-day event called the “Days of Caring”.

Senior vice president Michelle Lantz stopped in 6 News This Morning to explain there are a lot of events today and tomorrow.

125 volunteers are assigned to 12 different service projects across the tri-county area.

The United Way will work with 12 local non-profit associations including Haven House, Allen Neighborhood Center, the Salvation Army and the Capital Area Humane Society, among others.

Volunteers are still be accepted and to register as an individual or a team click here.