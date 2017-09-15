Art and music festivals fill up this weekend

(WLNS) – Looking for something to do this weekend?

There’s a lot going on locally including some of our last summer music festivals.

In Lansing’s Old Town you can enjoy some classic American blues music.

The 2017 Michigan Bluesfest starts Friday.

The festival will feature two stages with local and regional blues artists scheduled to perform throughout the next three days.

Admission is free and there will be a “kidz-beat” area for the little ones.

The music starts tonight at 5 p.m. and everything is happening along the 1200 block of Turner Street in Old Town.

If you prefer you’re music with a more electronic and beat-heavy feel the first ever “Prime Music Festival” starts today in downtown Lansing.

The festival features headliners like Waka Flocka Flame, Migos and Blackbear.

The music starts at 3 p.m. and a heads-up to drivers: there will be road closures near Adado Riverfront Park through the weekend.

And the city of Jackson is getting a little more artistic Friday night.

The “Midtown Jackson Art Walk” starts at 4 p.m. Friday.

You’ll want to head to downtown Jackson to explore sculpture, jewelry, music and painting displays.

You could even enter for a chance to bring a piece of art home with you.

There are more than 20 local businesses participating in the Art Walk this year.

The fun wraps up at 8 p.m. Friday.