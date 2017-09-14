“Waldo” Pet Of The Day September 14

Meet “Walso”, our Pet Of The Day today. Waldo is an older “All American” breed. He looks like he has some American Staffordshire in his family tree. Waldo is an easygoing guy who would do best in a family with older children. He is good with other dogs and cats but would probably do best as an only dog. Waldo knows his basic commands but is a good-sized fellow so an experience dog person would be a good fit. Waldo has been spayed, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Waldo by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

